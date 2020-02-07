George Lucas Reportedly Returning To Star Wars For Rogue One Show

After the mixed reception to the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, fans have often wondered over the past few years what franchise creator George Lucas would’ve done differently. In sharp contrast from the days when everyone complained about the prequels, there’s been increasing talk of folks wanting to see Lucas be invited back to have another crack at the SW universe in the Disney era. And apparently, Lucasfilm has listened.

This massive news comes our way via The Illuminerdi, who say that George Lucas is returning to Star Wars for the upcoming Cassian Andor TV series that’s headed to Disney Plus. The outlet reveals that Lucas will not only be serving as an executive producer, but will also be a writer on the show. As they note in their piece, this information has been backed up by a separate report from Geek Tyrant, while We Got This Covered already told you that Lucas was returning to the franchise months ago.

We already know that writer Tony Gilroy has been brought on board as well to work on the Cassian Andor show, after he managed to turn things around so successfully with the reshoots on Rogue One – the spinoff movie where Cassian first debuted. Diego Luna, meanwhile, is due to star as the rebel spy in the series, which will be set prior to his tragic death on Scarif, and Alan Tudyk is believed to be reprising his role as droid K-2SO, with the female lead being an original character named Luna.

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s currently unknown how Lucas came to be involved with the project, but we can presume that Lucasfilm gave him his pick of properties and he went for the Cassian Andor spinoff. In a way, that’s unsurprising, as a show delving into the grittier parts of the galaxy recalls Star Wars Underworld, Lucas’ ambitious live-action TV series that went ultimately unmade when Disney purchased the franchise. What’s more, if Lucas is on board here, then it’s feasible that he could return again for a future Disney Plus production or even a movie.

While we wait for further news on this surprising turn of events, be sure to let us know what you think of George Lucas coming back to Star Wars in the comments section down below.