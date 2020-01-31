Lucasfilm Reportedly Unhappy With Scripts For Rogue One Show, Rewrites Being Ordered

Something is up at Lucasfilm. Last week, we got the shocking news that the much-hyped Obi-Wan was delayed and that the crew were sent home after issues with the scripts. Now, we’re hearing that the Rogue One show focusing on Cassian Andor is facing similar problems.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Transformers is being rebooted and that National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which we now know to be true – say that upon reviewing the scripts – which I believe are being written by Moana scribe Jared Bush – Lucasfilm decided they weren’t up to scratch. As such, they’ve called in Rogue One savior Tony Gilroy (who’s already writing the pilot and directing multiple episodes) to thoroughly rewrite them.

So, what’s going on here? Well, if Obi-Wan was preparing to shoot, then presumably someone high up at Lucasfilm had signed off on the scripts. If the same has now happened with this project though, then we can theorize a bit.

These two delays could be an indication of some kind of creative review at Lucasfilm after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received the worst reception in the franchise’s history and didn’t meet financial expectations (though it did still make a whole bunch of money). Perhaps whoever green-stamped The Rise of Skywalker shooting script has been quietly sidelined and they’re beginning to examine whatever else he or she deemed acceptable.

Whatever the case, while we have a fairly good idea of what Obi-Wan will be about, the Rogue One show remains something of a mystery. As of December 2019, the series was scheduled to begin shooting in June 2020, with at least some of the show being about a 13-year old Andor and his 9-year old sister. That’s all we know, other than the very broad description of it being a spy thriller.

Regardless, after The Mandalorian, Disney will no doubt be eager to get more Star Wars on Disney Plus to bolster subscriber numbers, so you can bet that Bob Iger won’t be happy with these production troubles.