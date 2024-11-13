George R.R. Martin teases new project with one of ‘Game of Thrones’ most-loved stars

Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows ever produced, and not only did it skyrocket author George R.R. Martin to mainstream superstardom, but it also kickstarted the career of multiple actors.

Recommended Videos

One of the most popular is Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in all seasons of Game of Thrones, first being cast at 12 years old and appearing in the first season at just 14. Needless to say, she grew as her character did on screen, and despite how many feel about the show’s ending, Arya was arguably the most important factor.

Now after concluding her time playing Arya, it seems that Maisie and Martin have new plans, as the author has shared a meeting regarding something currently in the works.

Image via HBO.

“We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about… Well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it,” Martin shared in a post to his personal blog. “But it could be so much fun,” the author concluded while recounting his time catching up with the actress in London.

Now before you freak out take a deep breath. This doesn’t mean that Arya is coming back for some sort of Game of Thrones spin-off, but it also doesn’t mean that won’t happen. We really have no idea what this meeting was about, but for Martin to mention it then it must be something he’s excited about.

This tease comes right as HBO confirms they are working on a movie set in the Game of Thrones universe, so logic would suggest the two are connected. Again, we’d temper expectations for now to avoid any disappointment.

Image via HBO Max

While the studio is working on a movie it’s still in early development so HBO themselves might not know for sure what story the movie will tell yet. Fortunately, Arya’s story post Game of Thrones is ripe for experimentation as she was left in a position where she has no given role and truly can travel around doing as she pleases. In fact, her embracing a life of adventure means that they could easily tell stories outside of Westeros in lands that we’ve only seen mentioned before in the show.

One thing that is for sure is that HBO is far from done with Martin’s universe. Not only do they have multiple series currently scheduled to release in the next few years including more seasons of House of the Dragon, but we’re now learning more each day that talks are underway for more. Recently Casey Bloys, the boss of HBO said Martin is still extremely important to the team, despite their disagreements over the years.

Image via HBO.

“He’s very important to me, to us, but when we put shows together, it’s like putting a marriage together. Marriages can be difficult, especially when Ryan Condal is making creative decisions and adapting work. It can be fraught. Any marriage can get rocky. I would prefer everybody get along, of course. But with the creative process, we are always going to have bumps. That’s to be expected.”

Hopefully, these bumps don’t stop us from getting whatever Martin and Williams were chatting about in London whether it’s set to be part of the Game of Thrones universe or not.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy