‘Game of Thrones’ movie reportedly in secret development at Warner Bros.

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and loved TV series ever made — well, outside of that final season. Naturally, with its gigantic popularity and appeal, it has always been ripe for spin-offs and while we’ve already got shows it appears a film is finally being made.

The idea of a movie based on A Song of Ice and Fire is something that fans have been asking for, and it was even speculated as a way to conclude the TV series. Ultimately that never happened. Instead, we got the final seasons of the show, then the spin-off House of the Dragon, but soon we’ll get more shows, possibly even a movie.

Warner Bros. is quietly developing a movie set in the Game of Thrones universe according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Sources confirmed to the outlet that the project is actively being worked on, however, it’s currently in its infancy and has no writers or cast members attached. They say that the company is eager to bring the franchise to the big screen for the first time, but it’s not just the company, franchise creator George R.R. Martin has also expressed his desire for the franchise to make the jump to the big screen.

Image via HBO

It’s important to note that projects are constantly entering development at studios all across the world and just because something is pitched doesn’t mean it will even complete the production cycle. We’ve seen this even with TV spinoffs in the Game of Thrones universe.

Multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs have entered development and later been canceled over the years. These include Flea Bottom, a series that would have explored the citizens of King’s Landing’s poorest district, Bloodmoon, which was supposed to show the events leading to the Long Night War, and even filmed a pilot before being dropped. We mention this to say that just because a movie is in development doesn’t mean it will be completed.

Hopefully, this movie will make it to full production. The franchise is gigantic with many unique stories that are shorter and perfect for a two-hour-long sitting. Perhaps this project could take us to areas of A Song of Ice and Fire that haven’t been explored on screen before, and go back to a time before what we know? The possibilities are endless.

Image via HBO

Fortunately, fans won’t have any shortage of upcoming Game of Thrones content outside of this movie. House of the Dragon Season 3 is currently in production continuing the hit spinoff series, but before it gets here fans will be treated to the new show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is scheduled to debut in 2025.

Expect more information regarding this mysterious film project to be shared in the next few months, but for now, it’s worth tempering expectations until we know more of what Warner Bros. is cooking.

