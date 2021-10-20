George Takei Gives Cold Retort To Dean Cain’s Criticism Of Bisexual Superman

Say what you will about Star Trek‘s George Takei, but he sure knows how to deliver an ice-cold retort on Twitter when the moment arises.

The latest example follows from controversial comments by Lois and Clark star Dean Cain, who once played the red-caped hero.

Cain said in a recent interview that he thinks DC’s decision of making Superman bisexual in the comics isn’t “bold or brave” but “bandwagoning.”

“I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave,” Cain said in an interview with Fox & Friends.

To be clear, the comics now follow the adventures of Jon Kent taking the mantle of Superman from his father, Clark Kent, so it isn’t exactly the same character.

Writer Tom Taylor defended the decision, saying in an interview with the New York Times that “The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity.”

Well, leave it to Takei to give his hot take on the situation. He took to Twitter saying on October 13th “So Dean Cain apparently is upset that the new Superboy in the comics is bisexual.” He follows that up by giving a roast to the actor that I’ll let you assess for yourself below:

I used to be upset that Dean Cain was straight but he has definitely cured me of that. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 13, 2021

Prior to this latest remark by Takei, he previously put Star Trek co-star William Shatner on blast, saying calling him “a specimen that’s unfit” in regard to Shatner’s recent space visit.