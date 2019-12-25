Geralt’s Last Wish For [SPOILERS] In The Witcher Explained

So far as world-building is concerned, The Witcher on Netflix has done a pretty good job of introducing viewers to the fantasy world of the Continent. But even then, there were many mysteries that the show didn’t directly answer or address by the end of the first season.

Indeed, there were several elements from the lore that fans needed to understand in order to catch up with the narrative. Also, the three different timelines didn’t help matters, either. From the “Law of Surprise” to the political landscape of the Northern Kingdoms and their squabble with Nilfgaard, it’s easy to get confused or fail to read between the lines and understand the delicacies of the plot.

Namely, one of the biggest enigmas in the first season was the meeting between Geralt and Yennefer, and the White Wolf’s last wish that ended the fifth episode, titled “Bottled Appetites,” on a positive note. While the script fails to give viewers a clear explanation, Geralt’s deed doesn’t remain a mystery in the short story from the first book. So, for those of you who still don’t know what his last wish was, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered.

“Bottled Appetites” opens with Geralt looking for a djinn to cure his insomnia. When Jaskier angers Geralt and they end up fighting, the djinn is accidentally freed from its bottle prison. The djinn curses Jaskier, which compels Geralt to seek help from the mage Yennefer. The enchantress heals Jaskier but tricks Geralt so that she can dominate the djinn and harness its powers.

While at first it’s assumed that Jaskier is the master of the djinn, Geralt is later revealed to be the one whose wishes are being granted. Eventually, Geralt finds Yennefer, who’s overpowered by the djinn. Yennefer asks Geralt to utter his last wish, and he does so, releasing the djinn and saving the sorceress and himself from certain death.

In the books, Yennefer hears Geralt as he makes his last wish, whereas in the series it remains a secret. The short story never explicitly explains the details of the White Wolf’s last wish, but from the sorceress’ words and another side character’s commentary, we can get a pretty good idea of what it was about.

Here’s a part of The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski where Yennefer recounts Geralt’s last wish:

“Your wish,” she whispered, her lips very near his ear. “I don’t know whether such a wish can ever be fulfilled. I don’t know whether there’s such a Force in nature that could fulfill such a wish. But if there is, then you’ve condemned yourself. Condemned yourself to me.”

Also, in the book, as the battle for control rages on between Yennefer and the djinn, Jaskier watches from outside the tavern next to a priest who suggests that Geralt could find a way to save them both, saying:

“It’s not that simple… But if… If he expressed the right wish… If he somehow tied his fate to the fate… No, I don’t think it would occur to him. And it’s probably better that it doesn’t.”

It’s safe to presume that Geralt’s last wish was to bind Yennefer to his fate, which would save the sorceress as the Witcher is the master of the djinn and can’t be hurt or killed by it. Of course, this is ultimately the reason that the two of them always end up crossing paths, which, if you think about it, makes their love story all the more tragic.

So, there you have it, folks. We may never know the exact words that Geralt uttered, but this is a somewhat clear explanation of what his last wish contained. And who knows, maybe this will be properly addressed in the next season of The Witcher?