Get ready: We finally know when ‘Supernatural’ prequel series ‘The Winchesters’ will premiere

Supernatural fans finally have a date for when they can first get a glimpse of the show’s highly anticipated spin-off series The Winchesters.

According to CW’s schedule of upcoming premieres via Variety, The Winchesters will air its first episode on Friday, October 14, 2022. Fittingly spooky.

The Winchesters was first announced in May and received varied reactions from fans. The show is a prequel to the mainline Supernatural series and will follow the parents of Sam and Dean, John and Mary Winchester.

Fans fear that telling a new story in the series, before the mainline continuity may cause problems for the canon and potentially spoil the legacy of the original show.

In this new prequel series, Drake Rodger will portray John Winchester alongside Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell. Also a member of the cast, Jensen Ackles will return in some facet as Dean Winchester though it isn’t clear right now how that will take place.

Supernatural came to an end in November of 2020 after airing 15 seasons of the show. The first of these seasons premiered in September of 2005 on The WB which ultimately became The CW, a home for the show’s entire 15-year run.

It isn’t clear how well The Winchesters will perform or if it will be able to carry on this legacy for an extended timeframe as the original series did, but it won’t be long before we find out.

Fans can check out The Winchesters on The CW on October 14, 2022, and each Friday following.