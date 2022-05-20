The CW will be airing a Supernatural prequel show called The Winchesters, and fans are wondering if that’s a good idea.

Among their biggest fears is whether the prequel, which will follow Dean and Sam’s parents, can keep Supernatural‘s extensive lore in flux and stay true to its mother series.

Respectfully, as a huge fan.



Nah thanks, dont mess with cannon, the show is done – I cannot see anything good to come from exploring things in this sense. — 🏆✨~ JONTIS ~✨🏆 (@_Jontis_) May 19, 2022

Not liking this one bit cuz looks they gonna totally screw up the supernatural canon! — MerelFirehart #SaveLegacies (@MerelFirehart) May 19, 2022

Screw canon, right? Just like Jensen screwed Jared when he drew this all up without notifying him. — ReturningToHer🇨🇦 (@RawAndReal76) May 19, 2022

When will y’all stop milking a show that should’ve died years ago pic.twitter.com/un1SLrHV43 — pam IA FINALS (@goldrushwanda) May 19, 2022

Other fans aren’t quite so pessimistic.

Why tf don't yall just wait until the show airs to explains things for god sake? Y'all are always so quick to judge without knowing the full reason why John knows about hunting in this…they will most likely explain why in the show! Or Jensen will tell us in an interview 🙄 — Bradley Howell (@Geekmaster981) May 20, 2022

Actually Jensen has said that this will respet canon



really surprised no one trusts Jensen — TheDarkApex (@TheDarkApex9) May 19, 2022

You’ve seen virtually none of it. Can’t speak for the rest of the series but the pilot definitely has a similar tone as the OG series & I think people will get to experience that when it’s made public. They dynamic is different because your dealing with a couple and not siblings — Fandom Empire (@FandomEmpireNow) May 19, 2022

Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural and is executive producer on the prequel, was asked by Variety to address those exact concerns. His answer can either ease or worsen them, depending on how you look at it.

“It is a great question and it’s a question I’ve been asking myself for the past two years, since my wife and I first came up with the idea. We were sitting around when COVID hit going, ‘You know what would be cool? If we went back in time and we actually saw the story of mom and dad and how they met—but do it in a way that skews the narrative so that we hit those waypoints that we established on Supernatural, but get you from A to B, B to C, C to D in a way that is really unexpected. And then we found a way to continue that story in a way that might be surprising, but always keeping in our back pocket getting us back to the mythology that is established, which is not an easy task. It’s not an easy map to draw, but we’re doing our best.”

You can discover whether or not that balance is properly struck when The Winchesters airs this fall on The CW.