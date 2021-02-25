G.I. Joe TV Show In The Works For Paramount+, Will Focus On Lady Jaye

One week from today, CBS All Access officially rebrands into Paramount+, and the latest entrant in the streaming wars is already on the warpath when it comes to revealing an exciting lineup of original content.

As well as hotly anticipated sequels Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II coming to the platform just 45 days after they hit theaters, the fledgling service has already announced the long-awaited Halo, Paranormal Activity 7, another film inspired by Stephen King’s Pet Sematary and a potentially unlimited amount of Star Trek content. Beyond all that, the studio is also taking another crack at G.I. Joe.

Stephen Sommers’ The Rise of Cobra and Jon M. Chu’s Retaliation didn’t exactly bomb at the box office, but they hardly set the world alight, and the jury is still very much out on this year’s spinoff Snake Eyes. However, Paramount are clearly determined for the property to experience at least some degree of longevity, with an episodic series focused on Lady Jaye now in the works.

Small screen veteran Erik Oleson, who has plenty of previous experience dealing in action-packed TV shows after working on Arrow, The Man in the High Castle and Daredevil in the past, will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura, a veteran of adapting Hasbro properties thanks to his involvement in Transformers and the last two G.I. Joe movies.

Adrianne Palicki played Lady Jaye in Retaliation, but the new G.I. Joe project might be looking to take a clean break and distance itself from the theatrical canon. In any case, now that it’s officially in the works, it shouldn’t be too long until more details start making their way online.