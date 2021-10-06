Giancarlo Esposito Has Harsh Words For Unvaxxed Mandalorian Coworkers

The Mandalorian is still a ways away, but that doesn’t mean the drama is on hold.

The latest tidbit comes from actor Giancarlo Esposito. Esposito plays imperial warlord Moff Gideon in the series set in a galaxy far, far away, who’s a perpetual thorn in the side of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Esposito talked about how he felt regarding unvaxxed coworkers coming on the Mandalorian set.

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” he said, “[Otherwise] you’re saying ‘Fuck you’ to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer. I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate. Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”

Pedro Pascal Shares New Mandalorian BTS Photo For Star Wars Day 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At the end of July, Disney announced that all U.S. employees had to receive the vaccine to continue to work.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” the company said in a statement. “Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

The end of season 2 saw Moff Gideon captured after a climactic battle between Mando and himself.

In the ending credits, we saw a teaser for The Book of Boba Fett, coming in 2021. This will continue the thread of where the Mandalorian left off and will serve as the perfect stop-gap until The Mandalorian season 2 premieres, presumably sometime in late 2022.

In the meantime, Obi-Wan Kenobi is right around the corner.