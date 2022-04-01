Gillian Anderson addresses chances of another ‘X-Files’ revival

Actress Gillian Anderson rocketed to fame for her role as Dana Scully on The X Files, reprised the role in two recent revival seasons, and now has said she does not see herself coming back to the franchise absent some big changes.

“It just feels like such an old idea. I’ve done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note. In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season] there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So, yeah, it’s very much in the past.”

The performer, who just signed a first-look deal at Netflix, commented on her star-making role during an interview with Variety published today. The outlet for being an icon later today and her allusion was to how the final episode of the show’s eleventh season, “My Struggle IV,” was reviled by critics and only has a 33 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While this work may be behind her, she did tell Variety more of her BBC/Netflix series The Fall, in which she plays another law enforcement official hunting a bad guy, may be coming.

“Dare I say it’s something in the works. I don’t know how many episodes we would do, but it’s certainly something that’s bubbling.”

Until then, fans can see her next in The First Lady as Eleanor Roosevelt.