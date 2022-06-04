Gillian Anderson wows ‘Stranger Things’ fans by ‘revealing’ she was Vecna’s first victim
Stranger Things‘ newest villain, Vecna, has made quite the impact on the internet since the latest batch of episodes of the Netflix hit dropped just over a week ago. That’s partly because of his twisty-turny storyline but also because of his terrific character design. He’s made such a big impact on Twitter, in fact, that even Gillian Anderson, star of fellow Netflix smash Sex Education, has hopped aboard the Vecna meme train.
Anderson has gone viral after sharing a throwback snap from a Rolling Stone photoshoot she did back in the 1990s, with the image showcasing the younger Anderson posing with a Creature from the Black Lagoon-like monster. “Vecna’s first victim,” the actress joked in her caption.
Although this image doesn’t hail from the iconic sci-fi show, we’re taking Anderson’s post as the X-Files/Stranger Things crossover we didn’t know we needed. But could the Dana Scully legend ever travel to Hawkins, Indiana for real? That’s what fans are hoping now that Anderson has got us thinking about it. Especially as Winona Ryder has outed herself as a massive fan of hers in the past. See the interview clip below for proof:
Anderson really might have started something here.
Now that’s a good question.
OK, but did she meet Vecna… or Shrek?
No joke, this is a genuine quote from X-Files.
Anderson’s already ticked off both Sex Education and The Crown, so maybe it’s not that crazy for her to join Stranger Things and achieve a hat-trick of Netflix’s biggest series. Time is running out, though, as the series is set to wrap up with its fifth season. Anderson is also more of an icon of the ’90s when ST typically casts ’80s favorites, but creators the Duffer brothers definitely give off big X-Files fan vibes so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.
In the meantime, Stranger Things 4 concludes with two more feature-length episodes, landing on Netflix this July 1.