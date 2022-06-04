Stranger Things‘ newest villain, Vecna, has made quite the impact on the internet since the latest batch of episodes of the Netflix hit dropped just over a week ago. That’s partly because of his twisty-turny storyline but also because of his terrific character design. He’s made such a big impact on Twitter, in fact, that even Gillian Anderson, star of fellow Netflix smash Sex Education, has hopped aboard the Vecna meme train.

Anderson has gone viral after sharing a throwback snap from a Rolling Stone photoshoot she did back in the 1990s, with the image showcasing the younger Anderson posing with a Creature from the Black Lagoon-like monster. “Vecna’s first victim,” the actress joked in her caption.

Although this image doesn’t hail from the iconic sci-fi show, we’re taking Anderson’s post as the X-Files/Stranger Things crossover we didn’t know we needed. But could the Dana Scully legend ever travel to Hawkins, Indiana for real? That’s what fans are hoping now that Anderson has got us thinking about it. Especially as Winona Ryder has outed herself as a massive fan of hers in the past. See the interview clip below for proof:

when are you and winona working together????!??? please pic.twitter.com/HzInQgV1Uh — dana scully | 27 (@aliciafIcrrick) June 3, 2022

Anderson really might have started something here.

you and winona working together when — َ (@miadrlan) June 3, 2022

GILLIAN PLS MAKE THE GAYS HAPPY AND DO A MOVIE W WINONA SHE WATCHED THE FALL AND SHE FINDS U BRILLIANT XO 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩pic.twitter.com/U43hecC9YK — fab is winona’s wife ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@fvbriii) June 3, 2022

bestie it’s time to make the gays happy, a movie with winona when ? pic.twitter.com/RceFms8HRK — fab is winona’s wife ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@fvbriii) June 3, 2022

Now that’s a good question.

I need to know Which song did they

play to get you out of his curse? 🎶 — Katherina ✨ (@GillianScully8) June 3, 2022

OK, but did she meet Vecna… or Shrek?

nah gillian this is the best one 💚 pic.twitter.com/7C1gpnuUnZ — jenna (@milfgillian) June 3, 2022

No joke, this is a genuine quote from X-Files.

gillian said: pic.twitter.com/WR0jrZrQE8 — i want gillian anderson 2 suffocate me w her boobs (@dykestreep) June 3, 2022

Anderson’s already ticked off both Sex Education and The Crown, so maybe it’s not that crazy for her to join Stranger Things and achieve a hat-trick of Netflix’s biggest series. Time is running out, though, as the series is set to wrap up with its fifth season. Anderson is also more of an icon of the ’90s when ST typically casts ’80s favorites, but creators the Duffer brothers definitely give off big X-Files fan vibes so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

In the meantime, Stranger Things 4 concludes with two more feature-length episodes, landing on Netflix this July 1.