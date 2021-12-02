You can never know what provocative message Gina Carano will share via her social media accounts on any given day, but you can always be sure that it’s going to be controversial enough to make the rounds online.

The former Mandalorian star initially came under fire for undermining social distancing protocols and mask-wearing mandates back in 2020. While at one point it seemed that the fan backlash would blow over, Carano once again poured gasoline on the fire by endorsing outlandish conspiracy theories and questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Now, it seems that even despite getting the boot from Disney execs and losing out on her role as Cara Dune in the so-called Mandoverse, the one-time martial artist doesn’t wish to give up fighting for what she believes to be right, especially when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global institution’s current response to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

In fact, Carano took the time yesterday to share her disapproval of several foreign countries regarding the pandemic, or rather their policies to curb the spread of the disease, on her Twitter page.

As you can see in the thread above, Gina Carano is none too keen on the way some European countries like Italy, Germany, and Sweden have been restricting their citizens in her eyes. To medical professionals, it’s slowing the spread of the pandemic. She also took the time she could have spent reading a book to reprimand countries like Israel and Canada.

In any event, I doubt we can expect the Mouse House to ask Carano back, particularly given the actress’s unyielding insistence to use her online fanbase to undermine the advice of public health authorities.