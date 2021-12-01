Gleeks everywhere mourn as ‘Glee’ leaves Netflix

It’s been six years since the popular musical dramedy series Glee came to an end and its fanbase has remained consistent ever since. A big part of Glee’s continued success is thanks to streaming, however, with a change coming later today the Gleek’s are not happy.

Tomorrow on Dec. 1, Glee will no longer be available to stream on Netflix in the US, and as you’d expect fans are not happy. Netflix has been the longtime home to all six seasons of the show, however, the only place to steam the series now will be Prime Video.

This should be good news to fans as there is still a streaming home for this content but as you’d expect given how common a Netflix subscription is having it stripped from the service has caused quite the upset. Here are some of the reactions from fans as Glee concludes its final day on Netflix.

Today is the last day of Glee on Netflix pic.twitter.com/CQXLGsdwdv — The Choir Room (@ChoirRoomPod) November 30, 2021

they’re taking glee off of netflix today pic.twitter.com/RpSIVyMZPO — peyton (@_peyton99_) November 30, 2021

since glee is leaving netflix today here is the most iconic scene: pic.twitter.com/YWigmodhi0 — mak ミ☆ (@ruespillbottle) November 30, 2021

me watching glee on amazon prime on december first pic.twitter.com/VMGMwuIcHZ — sutton (@countinsix) November 30, 2021

in honor of Glee leaving netflix today, heres some pics of kurt hummel 😀 pic.twitter.com/CpYHWf7Q4t — mary crissmas (@kurtsglee) November 30, 2021

last day of glee on netflix so:

quinntana>brittana

s6 rant 100% deserved

samcedes only deserved endgame

rachel berry is a cvnt

no one better than santana pic.twitter.com/4qUhsuGAJz — dianna archive (@diannasarchive) November 30, 2021

In honor of Glee’s last day on Netflix, here’s a couple of my favorite moments from our last season. It was such a pleasure to work with so many amazing people for 7 years! Thank You All! #GleeFamilyForLife pic.twitter.com/A3Ry7pXpvd — Adam Anders (@AdamAnders) November 30, 2021

netflix and prime video are principal figgins and mr schue, and i’m sue outside their offices for taking glee off their streaming services pic.twitter.com/tofgIH0Nyk — sarah🌹 (@snixxdunphy) November 30, 2021

glee may be leaving netflix this week but santana is forever pic.twitter.com/R4df1Iejyq — katie (@parisgron) November 29, 2021

just remembered glee is getting taken off netflix in just a few short days… pic.twitter.com/DLkH6mFCmo — ella grace 💟 (@ellagracewalley) November 26, 2021

glee gets removed tonight do not speak to me💔💔 — HALEY STARK x2 (@hrrystark) December 1, 2021

We couldn’t let Glee leave Netflix (US) today without giving flowers to its OG Strong Black Lead: @MsAmberPRiley. pic.twitter.com/FRlIfdVxfb — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 30, 2021

It’s unclear why Glee has been removed from Netflix after all this time. It is always going to have a huge fanbase that just wants to check out all the episodes of the series on Netflix but for now, that won’t be possible. Like all other TV and movies, Glee could perhaps come back to Netflix in the future or be picked up by another streaming outlet other than Prime Video.

If you don’t have a Prime Video subscription and still want to watch Glee then you can always purchase episodes or the entire series digitally.