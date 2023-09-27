‘I am aware there was a very minor incident’: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner dishes on the season’s biggest drama, and whether he found love

The Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner, made not one but two appearances on Good Morning America today, including a follow up on the afternoon edition GMA3, to discuss the upcoming premiere season of the highly anticipated show.

The Bachelor spinoff has certainly earned attention as Gerry, a 72 year-old widower, meets 22 different women ranging in age from 60-75, and eventually chooses one to spend the rest of life with — or that’s the idea, anyway.

During his appearance, he initially discussed how impressed he was with all of the women, saying, “That first day is burned into my memory forever. It was so exciting meeting 22 beautiful women all of different backgrounds.”

He spoke highly of their confidence and pointed out that they all supported each other, adding, “As a group, I think they are the sweetest women I’ve ever met in my life.”

Many people are looking forward to the show for many different reasons, not the least of which is the expectation of significantly less drama than so many of the Bachelor/Bachelorette seasons, which become about whether the 24-year old is going to fight the 23-year old who has been spreading rumors, or if they’ll fight for no reason other than their egos need to be fulfilled.

So, he was naturally asked if there was any drama during the show. Turner answered, “I am aware there was a very minor incident, I think someone was trying to be apologetic and be excited about a date they had with me and were talking about it, and (someone) took it the wrong way.”

Thankfully, the drama was clearly limited.

Then he was asked if he found love, to which he initially hesitated to answer — knowing he’s not really allowed to — only to finally reply, “If I didn’t, would I be sitting here smiling from ear to ear?”

He then quickly added, “I can’t tell you I did, though!”

It seems like Gerry Turner found some golden love in a happily less-dramatic Bachelor season than we’ve ever had.

Oddly, to conclude his GMA3 appearance, producers brought out a board with the faces of all 22 women, and the hosts proceeded to randomly ask about a few of them, perhaps trying to see if he would have a revealing reaction to one of them. However, he offered no such hints, staying professional and complimenting each of the women named.

I have a feeling this show is going to be a heart-warming tear-jerker, so break out the tissues starting this Thursday night at 8pm est. on ABC.

Then watch all of the maturity get thrown out the window when the new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres immediately thereafter.