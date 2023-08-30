They’re so golden — ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner’s ‘suitresses’ are revealed

Gerry Turner is Bachelor Nation’s first Golden Bachelor, and while he’s undoubtedly going to set a standard, the women who will soon be vying for his heart on national television are the talk of the town as they’ve finally been revealed to eager fans.

Bachelor Nation picked the right leading man to kick off the Golden Bachelor, but the women of the series will undeniably steal the show. They’re powerful, brave, innovative, and stunning — embracing the chapter of life they’re in and ready to pair it with lasting love.

It appears that the powers that be took their time picking Gerry’s women, and without further ado — here they are.

Peggy, Sylvia, Susan, Natascha, Susan, and Faith are just a few of the women who have been on the journey with Gerry, and audiences will soon see it unfold.

Oh, and eagle-eyed fans, you might just see a very familiar face in the video, ready to swoop in and steal Gerry’s heart. In the form of one Matt James’ mom!

The women are beautiful, vivacious, intelligent, hilarious, and most importantly – they’re open to the process. Aged between the late 50s and 70s, they’re ready to find love now, and as one of the suitresses says, they’ve been ready for a long time.

Gerry brings a lot to the table: knowing how beautiful life can be when you share it with a person you love, realizing what it means to raise children and grandchildren, and understanding the depths of romance and passion and how love doesn’t simply retreat when death enters the picture.

A teaser video first shared earlier this week had fans thrilled for the women Gerry would soon meet, but we never saw more of them than a glimpse here, a flash of hair, and the placing of earrings or perfume. It was a highlight reel of the women’s preparations before meeting Gerry, before each date, and as they geared up to embrace the Golden Bachelor experience.

As we’ve now met the ladies who will be hoping to get Gerry’s final rose, and all of them leading up to it, we’re wondering — who will become the front runners, who will Gerry click with immediately, and who will undeniably steal his heart and become “his person”?

Gerry’s journey as the first Golden Bachelor begins on Sept. 28, and this will be quite the journey to love.