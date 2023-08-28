‘You can’t be seasoned without a little spice’: Gerry Turner’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ teaser brings the heat

Bachelor Nation’s Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, is getting ready to continue stealing our hearts as his journey to finding his person kicks off next month, and we’re finally getting a sneak peek of what some of his hopeful-in-love suitresses will look like.

Turner has already brought us to laughter and tears as he’s been vulnerable and honest about his incredible love story with his high school sweetheart, the beautiful life they created over decades together, and the heartache he felt in her absence. Now ready to find the person to do this next chapter of life with, Turner is excited for the journey.

Audiences, too, are thrilled that the Golden Bachelor is finally beginning and that we’ll see Turner’s path to finding new love, and the teaser shared from ABC today proves that he’s got some beautiful women vying for his heart.

While we never quite get the “full picture” of any contestant, this snippet does precisely what it was meant to — makes us more excited than ever before for Turner, for Bachelor Nation, and for everything to look beautifully golden.

In addition to being exciting on its own, we’re also thrilled that the most obvious thing all of Turner’s women appear to be ready to bring to the table is power. They’re confident, gorgeous, and prepared to find their person, too. It’s undoubtedly Turner’s journey, and we’ve grown to feel quite protective over him — but we have a feeling we’ll fall in love with the women throughout this experience, too.

It’s time to grab your wine, your (golden) roses, and your perfume bottles because on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Turner’s romantic hopefuls will be revealed, and we can’t wait to get to know them. The Golden Bachelor kicks off on Sept. 28, followed by Bachelor In Paradise immediately after — here’s to Bachelor Thursdays.