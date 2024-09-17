‘Balls flying everywhere’: Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos gets real candid about her season’s premiere

Whether you tuned into The Golden Bachelor because you’re a superfan of the franchise or need a nice reminder that a love story can be written at any age, it’s time to get even more excited about the next installment of the ABC reality franchise. When The Golden Bachelorette premieres on Sept. 18th, 2024, leading lady Joan Vassos will begin the hunt for her soulmate, and she has already shared a great deal about what fans can expect from the first episode.

According to a clip shared with People, Joan joked about playing pickleball with a cast member named Jordan, and another contestant, Gregg. She described the messy situation by saying, “What was going on on the driveway was not pickleball.” Joan said it was “total chaos” and added, “There were balls flying everywhere!”

If that doesn’t make you look forward to The Golden Bachelorette, what would?! This reminds me of my favorite Clueless scene when Amber sits out of gym class because “my plastic surgeon doesn’t want me doing any activity where balls fly at my nose.”



Photo via ABC

But back to Joan and her quest for love. She has been honest about the tough spot she is in. Trying to find a partner with whom you can share your life after losing your spouse of 32 years is no easy task, let alone one accomplished with emotional ease. Joan’s husband, John, passed away in 2021. As she explained to her kids, “I’m not here to replace dad.” While it’s undoubtedly strange to watch your parent look for love on TV, Joan was compassionate about it, and her kids must have appreciated that. She also shared that she wanted to ensure her mother-in-law was okay with her being the Golden Bachelorette. Since she is a fan, it worked out for Joan.

Joan also answered the golden question (no pun intended): how did she know when she should tell a potential love interest they had to leave the show? She explained it was tough but “if it didn’t flow easily” then she didn’t want to pursue a relationship. She also said, “It’s more like a feeling.”

The Golden Bachelorette star also shared in an interview with Decider that her nerves surrounding talking to 24 eligible bachelors went out of the window as soon as she met and got to know them. While she assumed they would chat about sports, their discussions revolved around “dating” and “families.” She said, “They were so vulnerable and so incredibly supportive of each other, like they had known each other for their whole lives.” While we might not know the outcome of the season yet, Joan has described her time on the ABC series as positive, which hopefully means she got a lot out of it, like a husband.

Since Theresa Nist was left heartbroken after divorcing The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner, I wish Joan nothing but good luck on her Golden Bachelorette journey and doesn’t experience anything similar. I will be sending out good vibes!

The first episode of The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18th, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday thereafter. The show has not released the full schedule yet, but The Golden Bachelor contained nine episodes with a special wedding episode, so it’s reasonable to assume The Golden Bachelorette will follow the same schedule.

