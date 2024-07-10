Image Credit: Disney
Image via ABC
TV

When is the ‘Golden Bachelorette’ premiere? ABC reveals when Joan Vassos’ journey to find her forever person begins

The premiere date is finally here!
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 05:04 pm

Ever since Gerry Turner’s journey to find love (or lack thereof) on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor came to a close, fans of the franchise have been anxiously awaiting the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette as well.

With one of Turner’s ex-girlfriends, Joan Vassos, being announced as the leading lady earlier this year — as well as Reality Steve leaking a fan favorite from Bachelor Nation who will be a part of the Golden Bachelorette cast — it is clear that the soon-to-be hit show is inching closer and closer, but when will it finally grace our television screens?

Today (July 10), ABC and The Golden Bachelorette took to Instagram to share a collaborative post announcing the official premiere date for the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette. To find out for yourself — so you can mark your calendars and plan your watch parties accordingly — just keep scrolling…

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on September 18

To accompany a reel of the leading lady herself — speaking about her stint as the Golden Bachelorette as Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” plays in the background — the caption reads, “Ready for Golden Hour? #TheGoldenBachelorette premieres September 18 at 8/7c on ABC, and Stream on Hulu 💛”

Naturally, fans of the Bachelor franchise seriously cannot contain their excitement, taking to the comment section of the post to express their enthusiasm for everything the show has in store:

“SO SO SO READY‼️‼️‼️”

“WE LOVE YOU JOAN!!”

“I can’t wait!! Joan is great!! Wishing her a fabulous adventure and a wonderful guy at the end!”

Other Bachelor and Bachelorette alums shared their support in the comment section of the post as well, such as Lexi Young: “The way I am so excited for this!!!!”

Hoping to find her own version of her celebrity crush, Kevin Costner or Rob Lowe, will Joan manage to have better luck than Gerry did and meet her perfect match on The Golden Bachelorette? While there is no way to know for sure until it graces our television screens this fall, it is safe to say that our calendars are circled with a heart for September 18.

If The Golden Bachelorette is anything like The Golden Bachelor — or any of the other shows within the Bachelor franchise, for that matter — it will certainly knock our socks off.

