‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Reality Steve is ‘pretty sure’ he knows whose dad will be fighting for Joan Vassos’ heart this fall

Ladies and gentlemen, our wishes have been granted! The Golden Bachelorette is set to begin filming any day now, and as always, Reality Steve has Bachelor Nation covered with all (well, at least most) of the tea.

While the men who will be a part of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette are yet to be announced — fighting for the heart of the one and only Joan Vassos — Reality Steve knows of only two individuals who will be a part of the soon-to-be hit show. It looks like this might be a relatively spoiler-free season after all…

“There’s going to be probably stuff that gets out on Joan’s season, however, it doesn’t look like they are going to announce the guys early. They didn’t for Gerry’s season. We didn’t know the women until after filming was over, so if they keep with that, we might see pictures of the guys, but unless people decide to write in, I don’t know if we’re going to know who any of these guys are.”

Remember when former Bachelor Matt James’ mother was a part of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor? Well, it looks like history will repeat itself on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette as well, with the silver fox father of a fan favorite Bachelor contestant gracing our television screens this fall, per Reality Steve’s report.

Who is said individual exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself — chances are you will be equally as excited as we are…

Mark Anderson will likely be a part of The Golden Bachelorette

The Bachelor season 28 contestant (and winner) Kelsey Anderson stunned fans of the Bachelor franchise when she introduced viewers to her oh-so attractive father, Mark Anderson, during her hometown date. Two words: hubba hubba!

Losing the love of his life and becoming a single father after her mother unexpectedly passed away, Kelsey and Mark seem to be attached at the hip, that is until he leaves for Los Angeles, California to film The Golden Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve.

“I’m pretty sure that Kelsey Anderson’s dad is on the show, and I know one other guy, I’ve been told one other guy that’s on the show. That’s it.”

With viewers advocating for Mark’s Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette candidacy when he made his television debut earlier this year, we could not be more thrilled to hear the news that Mark will be back and better than ever.

Will he manage to steal the heart of Joan Vassos in the end, though? We will just have to tune in to find out for ourselves…

