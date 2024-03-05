‘That man is fine’: ‘Bachelor’ fans advocate for Kelsey Anderson’s dad to be the next ‘Golden Bachelor’

We need him on our television screens once again!

Kelsey Anderson has gushed about her dad over and over again during her time on The Bachelor, explaining to Joey Grazaidei just how amazing of a man he is, losing the love of his life and becoming a single father after her mother unexpectedly passed away.

During episode 8 of the beloved competition series, fans of the Bachelor franchise — as well as the Bachelor himself — met this man for the first time during her hometown date in New Orleans, Louisiana, and needless to say, he was a smash hit:

“‘A man deserving of Kelsey is one that she picks’ Kelsey’s dad 😭😭 #TheBachelor” “Kelsey’s dad, it’s 15 minutes in I can’t be crying yet 😭 #TheBachelor #Bachelor” “Kelsey going ‘I think I love him’ and her dad going ‘I love you’ #TheBachelor”

Saying all of the right things, it is safe to say that individuals all across America were captivated by Mark Anderson, and his good looks definitely played a part as well:

“#TheBachelor Kelsey’s dad is fineeee” “Are we gonna talk about Kelsey A’s dad or 👀 #TheBachelor” “Kelsey’s dad is kinda gorgeous #TheBachelor”

Because of this, fans of the Bachelor franchise do not want him off of our television screens for good. In fact, with his story of losing his wife to illness aligning with that of the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, could Kelsey’s dad become the second Golden Bachelor, or at least a contestant on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette? If Matt James’ mother did it, so can Kelsey Anderson’s father!

Naturally, viewers took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to campaign:

Me signing Kelsey’s dad up to be the Golden Bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/UPLADxalYn — s (@enyahs1234) March 5, 2024

Ok hear me out Kelsey’s dad as next Golden Bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/5WFLtvmao8 — Martheline (@_Martheline) March 5, 2024

Yall make Kelsey’s dad the next Golden Bachelor, that man is fine 🔥 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4ZJBUkx6sh — Bachelor Nation Potus (@NationPotus) March 5, 2024

With casting in process for the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, will Mark make an appearance? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, to see whether or not Kelsey secures the final rose, as well as a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring, at the end of The Bachelor season 28 — and to see what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey will entail — catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series every Monday evening on ABC. With the finale on the horizon, it is sure to be one for the Bachelor history books!