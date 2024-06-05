Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos reveals her perfect date, but will her boyfriends be able to give it to her?

With the one and only Joan Vassos being announced as the inaugural Golden Bachelorette, she is about to have an experience that nobody (besides the leads of the Bachelor franchise) has experienced before — having a group of men fighting for her heart on national television!

For those who are unfamiliar with the Golden Bachelorette herself, Joan first graced our television screens on The Golden Bachelor, self-eliminating from the beloved competition series in week three after receiving a troubling text from home, which we later learned during the “Women Tell All” was news of her daughter’s severe struggle with postpartum depression. Breaking up on the steps of the Bachelor mansion (featuring loads and loads of tears from both parties), Joan and Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner seemed to have genuine feelings for one another, despite having a short-lived stint on the show — how heartbreaking is that?

Seemingly not getting a fair chance at finding love within the Bachelor franchise, Joan has been given a second chance as the Golden Bachelorette, this time with all of the power. Planning to take some of the things that she learned from her former relationship into consideration, the Maryland native knows exactly what she’s looking for (AKA a man like Kevin Costner or Rob Lowe) this time around, taking her oh-so special role as the inaugural Golden Bachelorette as serious as possible.

Coming in with extremely high standards (detailing some of them in a goofy game of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation, notably looking for a man who can actively listen), simplicity is sometimes best when it comes to Joan. While most people prefer a date that is filled with glitz and glam, Joan’s perfect date is not one that we would expect from the 61-year-old.

What is said date exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

“I love having friends over for dinner and cooking the meal with my special someone. It’s fun to see how you work together while sharing a bottle of wine and having some good music playing,” she shared with Bachelor Nation when asked about her perfect date (alongside Golden Bachelor stars April Kirkwood, Marina Perera, Nancy Hulkower and Theresa Nist). “The best part is really when everyone leaves and you finish off that last opened bottle just the two of you,” she cheekily added to the end of her response — how sweet is that?

Our fingers are crossed that Joan finds her forever person as the Golden Bachelorette, one who will cook dinner with her each and every night (and share a bottle of wine). After everything that she’s been through in her lifetime (including the passing of her previous husband), the Maryland native deserves the world, and hopefully one of her boyfriends will be able to give it to her. Let’s just hope he’s local to her hometown, for the sake of their relationship…

