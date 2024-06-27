‘Good Morning America’: Is George Stephanopoulos leaving ‘GMA?’

Good Morning America has recently been a revolving door of anchors to the point that none of the three regular hosts have been on the show in the last couple of days. George Stephanopoulos had returned only to depart again, making people wonder what’s going on over at GMA.

Last week, Stephanopoulos’ wife — Ali Wentworth — posted a photo from Italy, making people realize that the two were on vacation. George was then back on air on June 24, though Robin Roberts — who was filming segments for the show in Portugal — and Michael Strahan were still absent.

In the meantime, Gio Benitez, Rebecca Jarvis, and Linsey Davis have done a fine job filling in for the regular hosts.

Stephanopoulos then disappeared again causing some to speculate about what’s happening, with some even suggesting that George might be possibly departing the show. Whit Johnson took over the hosting duties in his place.

Why has George Stephanopoulos been sporadically absent from GMA — is he leaving the show?

However, the unfortunate reason for Stephanopoulos’ most recent absence is that his father — Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos — sadly passed away. Many GMA viewers were unaware, considering it was not mentioned on the show at all. In fact, it was actually George’s wife who announced the news on social media on June 19

Wentworth shared a heartfelt message about her father-in-law, writing, “I loved him dearly. He married us. He laughed with us….He was held in the highest regard. He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob.”

Stephanopoulos is now believed to be attending services in Ohio for his father. Though his specific return date is not known, he is expected to host with Robin Roberts in the GMA studios next week. Michael Strahan is taking his summer vacation, though his return date is not known.

As of now, there has been no mention of Stephanopoulos’ departure from GMA and it is assumed he will resume his anchor duties.

