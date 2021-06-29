Good Omens Fans Going Crazy Over Season 2 Announcement

Amazon Studios dropped a major bombshell of an announcement this Tuesday with the news that Good Omens is officially getting a second season. 2019’s acclaimed adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett’s beloved novel was originally intended as a limited series, but its enormous success immediately led to a call for more. It’s taken until now for the greenlight to happen, though, with Gaiman confirmed to be returning as showrunner and Michael Sheen and David Tennant back as Aziraphale the angel and Crowley the demon.

The slumbering Good Omens fandom has taken the news with as much laidback calm as you’d expect, then, with social media full of fans going wild over over the announcement that’s probably made their year. Not much has been revealed about season 2, apart from the fact that Sheen and Tennant are once again involved, but that’s ample reason to celebrate for those who can’t get enough of the otherworldly odd couple. Here’s just a taste of the kind of reactions going around:

Me calmly Good Omens

opening up season two

twitter announcement pic.twitter.com/MS8kLbC4df — ʸᵒᵘʳ ˡᵒᶜᵃˡ ˢʰᵉᵉⁿ ᵈᵉᵃˡᵉʳ™ (@CursedSheen) June 29, 2021

Another Pride Month win.

GOOD OMENS SEASON 2 ANNOUNCED ON PRIDE MONTH WE REALLY WON pic.twitter.com/OeHitqb0dR — crepe girl // GOOD OMENS S2 (@AngelsCrepes) June 29, 2021

Wahoo!

GOOD OMENS FANDOM CAN I GET A WAHOO — crepe girl // GOOD OMENS S2 (@AngelsCrepes) June 29, 2021

The boys are back.

Even the season 2 teaser image is adorable.

Basically, they never change.

Weirdly, this is better news for Supernatural fans than the recent SPN prequel announcement.

spn fandom spn fandom

learning about learning about

good omens s2 spn spinoff pic.twitter.com/JpIcmXPYPP — NDrulA loves Cas💙 (@CasIsLoved) June 29, 2021

Accurate.

In a statement responding to the news, Gaiman promised that season 2 will answer “so many questions people have asked about what happened next, and also, what happened before, to our favourite Angel and Demon.” What’s more, he teased our first details about the new storyline. Gaiman said it would begin back in Soho, where the duo live, but would journey “all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Production is all set to kick off in just a few months’ time, occurring in Scotland this October. So with things taking such a speedy turn, expect more news about Good Omens season 2 to emerge soon.