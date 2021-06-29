Amazon Orders Good Omens Season 2, David Tennant And Michael Sheen Returning

Two years after the smash-hit first season landed, Amazon Studios has announced that a second season of Good Omens is officially on the way. As based on the beloved novel by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett, the six-episode adaptation was originally intended as a limited series, but now Gaiman – who served as showrunner on the first season – is returning to continue the story of Aziraphale the angel and Crowley the demon. And, yes, Michael Sheen and David Tennant will be back to reprise their fan favorite roles.

Deadline broke this exciting news this Tuesday morning, teasing that GO season 2 will “go beyond the original source material”. Picking up after the events of the just-averted apocalypse depicted in season 1, the story will see “Aziraphale and Crowley… getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

In a statement, Gaiman teased that the second season will be inspired by ideas for a sequel novel that he and Pratchett came up with decades ago but was never written. However, he’s now finally about to bring them to life.

Gaiman said, “It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

Gaiman, who will exec produce season 2 opposite Douglas McKinnon, who will also direct, went on to say that the new storyline will kick off when an amnesiac angel wanders into Aziraphale and Crowley’s lives.

He added, “I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next, and also, what happened before, to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Michael Sheen (Aziraphale), said the following in his own light-hearted statement in response to the news:

“Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Meanwhile, Tennant (Crowley) added:

“The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”

Season 1 featured an all-star supporting cast including, but not limited to, Jon Hamm, Jack Whitehall, Adria Arjona, Nick Offerman, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean and Frances McDormand as the voice of God, who served as narrator. No other casting announcements beyond Sheen and Tennant’s returns have been made as yet, though, so it’s unclear how many familiar faces will return and which fresh ones will be joining them.

The good news is this isn’t just something that will happen eventually. Season 2 is due to start shooting in Scotland this October. Now it’s 100% happening, expect more Good Omens updates to materialize soon.