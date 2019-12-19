Good Omens Finally Set To Drop On The BBC Early Next Year

Good Omens went down a treat when it was released on Amazon Prime Video back in May, with the apocalyptic comedy-drama earning rave reviews and high viewing figures for the streaming service. Something that’s often overlooked about the six-part miniseries, though, is that it’s a co-production between Amazon and BBC Studios. And it’s overlooked because the show has yet to arrive on the British television network. But that’s about to change this January.

The BBC has announced that Good Omens will finally land on BBC Two in mid-January, nine months in total since it’s been available online. The series was originally due to air on the channel sometime in 2019, but ended up being delayed due to unknown reasons. But, at last, UK fans can catch it when it premieres Wednesday, January 15th. Episodes will then presumably air weekly from then on.

Good Omens features an all-star cast playing an ensemble of oddball characters. David Tennant and Michael Sheen lead as the fan favorite double act from heaven/hell that is Crowley the demon and Aziraphale the angel. Despite being on opposite sides, the unlikely friends decide to team up to save the world when the time comes for the apocalypse to start – all thanks to the unwitting Antichrist, Adam Young.

Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Nick Offerman and many more play supporting roles. Oh, and let’s not forget the vocal talents of Frances McDormand as God and Benedict Cumberbatch as the Devil. The series was brought to life by Neil Gaiman, co-author of the novel it’s based on, who decided to take on showrunning duties after he was asked to by his friend and co-writer Sir Terry Pratchett, who passed away shortly after.

Though Good Omens fans are desperate for more, Gaiman has cooled talk of a second season, though he has teased that he and Pratchett had ideas for a second novel that was never written, so never say never. In the meantime, why not give it season 1 a rewatch this January?