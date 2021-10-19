Good Omens Season 2 Set Pic Teases Return Of David Tennant’s Crowley

Good Omens season 2 is officially a go! Amazon Prime delivered one of its most popular original series ever when the supernatural comedy-drama debuted back in spring 2019, and at long last a second run is now on the way. What made the show such a hit was the chemistry between Michael Sheen and David Tennant as Aziraphale the angel and Crowley the demon, and fans can rest assured that both will be back in season 2.

Filming on the next batch of episodes just got started yesterday, and now we already have our first look at Tennant back as Crowley. The Doctor Who star dyed his hair red for season 1, and this new photo confirms that he’s done it again for season 2. David’s wife Georgia Tennant shared the pic of the top part of her husband’s face on Twitter, admiring his new ‘do. “He’s like fire,” she wrote, along with a fitting demon emoji.

Showrunner Neil Gaiman—who adapted Good Omens from the 1990 novel he penned with Sir Terry Pratchett—then retweeted the photo and added his own teasing caption. “Who could this be, with hair so ginger and glare so intense? Who?” Who is the right answer.

Who could this be, with hair so ginger and glare so intense? Who? https://t.co/kIyyUmuY0x — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 19, 2021

The first season saw the unlikely best friends team up to avert the end of the world when the Antichrist was born in England. You might think it would be hard to top that kind of scale, but season 2 is believed to dive into the series’ heavenly mythology and explore the origins of the angels and demons. The plot will kick off when Aziraphale and Crowley encounter an amnesiac angel wandering around Soho.

No further casting details beyond Tennant and Sheen’s involvement have been released as yet, so it looks like Gaiman is wanting to keep us in the dark on this one until the time is right, similar to what he did with Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series. But the good news is that Good Omens season 2 is on its way.