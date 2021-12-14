YouTube TV could be losing some of its most popular channels later this week as Disney‘s current contract with Google will expire on Friday, Dec. 17.

YouTube TV would lose ESPN, Disney, ABC, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, and more from its service without a contract renewal. Google announced this news in a blog post that explained the current situation to its audience.

“We’re now in negotiations with Disney to continue distributing their content on YouTube TV so you can continue watching everything from your favorite teams on ESPN to The Bachelor to Good Morning America. Our deal expires on Friday, December 17, and we haven’t been able to reach an equitable agreement yet, so we wanted to give you an early heads up so that you can understand your choices.”

While it seems there’s no new deal yet, Google is still willing to play ball, explaining that if Disney offers them “equitable terms,” they’ll be happy to renew the deal. However, the company also reaffirmed that the Disney content will be removed from its service on Friday if the parties cannot reach a deal.

Without this content, YouTube TV will see a price reduction taking its service from its current $64.99 per month price to just $49.99.

You will still be able to get Disney-owned content; however, it will cost a further $13.99 a month for their bundle package.

Disney claims in their statement that negotiations are ongoing, and they are optimistic they will reach a deal between the two companies.