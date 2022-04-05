‘Gotham Knights’ EP reveals the pilot shoots next week

The CW is working on yet another addition to its ever-growing roster of DC TV series. This one is of particular interest to fans, however, as it acts as a spinoff of the Batman franchise. Gotham Knights — unrelated to the upcoming video game of the same name — has been in development at the network for the past few months, with the cast coming together over the past few weeks. Now, it’s finally about to go before cameras.

EP Natalie Abrams confirmed the good news on Twitter this Monday, revealing that the pilot for Gotham Knights enters production in a week’s time. “One week until we start shooting!” Abrams, who will serve as showrunner alongside Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, wrote. “So excited!”

One week until we start shooting! So excited! #gothamknights pic.twitter.com/lIowv24WwW — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) April 4, 2022

Gotham Knights is set in the wake of the mysterious death of Bruce Wayne. Framed for his murder, Batman’s teen sidekicks will have to team up with the children of supervillains to clear their name. Not to mention protecting a Gotham City that’s worse than ever in the wake of the Caped Crusader’s demise. Despite Abrams, Fiveash, and Stoteraux all being Batwoman veterans, the series won’t be part of the Arrowverse and is set in its own standalone continuity.

The ensemble cast features the likes of Oscar Morgan as a new Robin called Turner Hayes, Navia Ziraili Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, and Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown. Supernatural‘s Misha Collins, meanwhile, is returning to The CW in the show to play iconic villain Two-Face.

With filming finally about to begin, now fans just have to play the waiting game to see whether the network is impressed enough with the pilot presentation to hand it a series order. If it gets lucky, Gotham Knights will premiere this fall as part of the 2022/23 season.