‘Gotham Knights’ trailer already has DC fans wishing it never happened

A new TV series adapted from DC Comics sounds like a fun promising project, but as fans have been wronged before they feel as though history is repeating itself with The CW’s upcoming drama Gotham Knights.

Earlier today the first trailer for the series which is scheduled to arrive next year was revealed and fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions — spoiler alert, it wasn’t positive.

The series looks to tell a story about the next generation of DC characters, children of iconic heroes and villains like Batman, The Joker, and more. Its plot begins when Batman is murdered and his son and other children are arrested as suspects.

It wasn’t just the plot that DC fans quickly began tearing apart, but also the budget of the series — or seeming lack of budget. When airing their thoughts some fans were straight to the point while others used more creativity when describing what they’d witnessed, here’s a look at what social media had to say.

I'm convinced Gotham Knights was made on a budget of 4 dollars and a 3D Printer. pic.twitter.com/Ne3eNmr7Zy — Wiel (@OfficialWiel) May 31, 2022

Me after watching that CW Gotham Knights trailer. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/vRDZkBfCuL — Damerdorian 💛❤️💙 (@damerdorian) May 31, 2022

"Hey bro there's a new DC show called Gotham Knights that's coming out, I'm gonna put on the trailer-"pic.twitter.com/EqAlb2xiMM — Blu 蓝兵 ✝️ (@soldierboy43001) May 31, 2022

FUN FACT: The CW’s upcoming ‘BATMAN’ spin-off show, ‘GOTHAM KNIGHTS’ is the first television series to cost $7. pic.twitter.com/MPIZQwfosK — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) May 31, 2022

Gotham Knights looks so dogshit it's unreal — MORBicio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) June 1, 2022

the gotham knights trailer is out here making me embarrassed to be a dc fan pic.twitter.com/z9DAuh1vXz — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 31, 2022

A friendly reminder that The CW cancelled Batwoman, a semi-popular show that was continually improving, for Gotham Knights.



Yep. — Grayson (@TheAlazul) May 31, 2022

cw gotham knights is just riverdale but with batman characters — v (@karazorlls) May 31, 2022

These reactions aren’t a shock and were preceded by similar thoughts when the network shared the first look at the show on May 19. While fans were on the fence at the time of this first image, it would seem their worst fears are coming to life now that actual footage can be seen.

While it’s easy to jump to conclusions from a trailer, fans will need to hold out until next year to make their judgments as Gotham Knights is expected to launch in 2023.