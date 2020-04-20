Grant Gustin Reveals Which Episode Will Serve As The Flash Season 6 Finale

With the TV industry on hold until the current health crisis clears up, fans are desperate to know what’s going to happen to their favorite shows, as many across the board have had their final episodes of the year scuppered by the lockdown. The various series that make up the Arrowverse are among them. When it comes to The Flash, though, we now know exactly how things are going to play out, as the Scarlet Speedster himself has explained all.

In an interview with TV Line, star Grant Gustin revealed that episode 19, titled “Success is Assured,” will now act as the season finale. We still have some sort of cliffhanger ahead of us, he promised, even if it’s nothing like the massive one we would’ve got at the end of the actual last episode. The actor also teased that this was set to revolve around the Reverse-Flash’s return.

“There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get,” Gustin said. “[Episode] 619, “Success is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale.”

The Flash: 6x16 - "So Long And Goodnight" Gallery 1 of 19

Before The Flash suspended production, 20 out of the 22 episodes had been completed. Gustin has confirmed, however, that episode 20, “All’s Wells That Ends Wells,” will not be airing just yet. Presumably this is a similar situation to The Walking Dead, then. The AMC drama’s season 10 finale was shot prior to the lockdown, but it can’t air because post-production work hasn’t finished.

What this means is that we have four more episodes left of the season. Tonight, The Flash returns after five weeks off with episode 6×16 “So Long and Goodnight”. Episode 19, the impromptu finale, will then arrive on The CW on May 12th. This will be it though until the cast and crew can get back together later in the year to make the final two installments of the season.