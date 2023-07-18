‘Great villain but I need him dead’: ‘Secret Invasion’ might have underwhelmed, but the big bad has not

Some characters we love, others we just love to hate.

We’re nearly at the end of Secret Invasion, and while the series’ low viewership numbers are a glaring problem for Marvel, there’s one thing it got absolutely right — Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik.

There are villains we just love to hate, and fortunately, the Skrull Resistance leader is one of them. Having cemented himself as a proper threat in episode one, and growing more powerful with each episode, Gravik is easily becoming one of the most disliked antagonists in the MCU.

By now, the character is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians, and of course, the demise of some fan-favorite Marvel characters. Talos is the latest example, but no one has forgotten about Maria Hill yet, nor about the villain’s attempted murder of G’iah. Wherever he goes Gravik provokes chaos and destruction, which is an impressive trait for an antagonist to have but that elicits deep feelings of rage among viewers.

He's definitely one of my favourite MCU villains. — Acquainted Guy (@AcquaintSTHFan) July 17, 2023

I really like him as a villain. His motivations are easy enough to understand right away, and he’s very hatable. — Marvelous Gamer (@Mar_DC767620022) July 17, 2023

Need him gone asap pic.twitter.com/OFbYtNEUKU — maddy can’t tweet (@mixinicks) July 17, 2023

Of course, these are the type of reactions you want to generate when creating a villain, but it doesn’t make fans want him gone any less. Gravik certainly doesn’t seem ready for a change of heart anytime soon, though, so Nick Fury will most likely have to take him down to avoid a global catastrophe. Let’s just hope more beloved characters don’t have to die for that to happen.

All that said, despite how great of an antagonist Gravik is, a bigger threat to planet Earth might be just around the corner, and if Fury isn’t careful, this may very well end up costing him a great deal.

Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes released every Wednesday.