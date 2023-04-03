Who is the villain Gravik in Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion?’

A lot is riding on Marvel’s Secret Invasion. After several lukewarm films in Phase 4 left MCU fans in doubt of Marvel’s longevity, and the catastrophically bomb-tasic Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania only darkened Phase 5’s prospects, the superhero franchise has moved increasingly towards standing on its last leg. Now, Secret Invasion is being positioned as the key to saving the MCU.

The six-episode series has mostly dwelled under an orbiting cloud of secrecy since its inception in 2020. It is expected to possess more serious tones compared to shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as incorporate several villains the likes of which could have lasting implications for the MCU going forward. One such villain is Gravik, played by British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Trailers for the show indicate a rebellion between the Skrulls and the citizens of the U.S. have erupted, but what part in all that does Gravik play, if any?

Who is Gravik in the MCU and what role will he play in Secret Invasion?

We saw Gravik for the first time in the inaugural trailer for Secret Invasion, getting attacked by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the former leader of the Skrulls, in some sort of government-affiliated room. Behind Gravik are a squad of fellow Skrulls who, upon Talos’ attack, immediately shape-shift into him and come to his aid. The scene is a clear indication that Gravik’s has influence over the Skrulls.

According to Vanity Fair’s preview for the show, Gravik is the leader of the group of radical Skrull extremists who are fed up with Talos’ and Nick Fury’s empty promises to find them a home planet to which to relocate, a promise that was initially made over 30 years earlier during the events of Captain Marvel.

Gravik and his group of extremists, which includes Emilia Clarke as the Skrull G’iah, will attempt to invade the U.S. government and seize Earth’s resources, although exactly which resources they seek remains unknown at this time. It might be vibranium, given that the precious metallic ore has repeatedly popped up throughout the Multiverse Saga and is proving to be the cornerstone of potential future events, although we won’t know for sure until the show airs.

If that weren’t enough, the show’s trailer also suggests Gravik’s powers lie even beyond the alluring nature of political influence. He might also be what some fans are now calling a “Super Skrull,” which would normally elicit a snicker if it didn’t imply a villain with the power of a Super Soldier who also has the ability to shapeshift into whoever he wants.

Gravik and his faction of Skrulls are set to make their MCU debut when Secret Invasion premieres on Disney Plus this summer, June 21. (That is, if Marvel’s accidental leak is anything to go by.)