Disney Plus removes a major Phase 5 secret we weren’t yet meant to know, but it’s already too late

We’re used to Marvel spoilers leaking onto the internet via a plethora of sources, but it’s not usually Disney Plus itself that does the leaking. That’s what’s happened this week, however, as excited subscribers to the Mouse House’s streaming service discovered on Monday that the landing page for the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series listed a surprise release date. According to this — what can only be taken as, official info — the Samuel L. Jackson vehicle is coming this June 21.

Not too long after the update had been spotted, though, the entire Secret Invasion page was removed (and still is, at the time of writing — go see for yourself). Still, you can’t drop a huge bombshell like that and not expect the entirety of social media to talk about it, so there’s no way for Disney to put this genie back in the bottle now that that date is already out there.

The timing of the Secret Invasion release date seemed curious anyway, considering that Marvel fans were in need of uplifting news after the troubling allegations being faced by major new MCU player Jonathan Majors over the weekend. Whether the leak was intentional or not, at least the announcement did its job and gave the fandom something to look forward to, amid both the Majors drama and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania officially standing as the franchise’s lowest money-earner.

With Loki season two yet to get its own release stapled down, that presumably means Secret Invasion is the next Marvel show to hit streaming, ahead of related movie The Marvels following into cinemas this November. Whether Disney actually wants us to know this info yet or not, we’re grateful that we do.