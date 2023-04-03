‘Secret Invasion’ may introduce the MCU’s first Super Skrull, new trailer hints

Barely an hour has passed since the debut of the latest trailer for Secret Invasion, and the Marvel fandom is already picking the trailer apart to glean whatever clues they can about the upcoming, seemingly darker and more thriller-esque entry in the MCU.

One fairly eye-catching moment in the trailer was the point at which Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) straight up “Groots” his arm at an off-screen adversary, which appears to heavily hint at the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very first Super Skrull, a member of the alien race that has powers beyond shapeshifting:

This shot appeared in a TV spot for the show earlier in the weekend before landing in the full trailer that dropped on Sunday evening.

WE’RE GETTING SUPER SKRULLS!!!??? pic.twitter.com/gS01UzExin — Hernandy – The Dynasty Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) March 31, 2023

Naturally, Marvel fans are in a bit of a tizzy about this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot in the trailer, but it’s not entirely centered around hype. Some are bewildered by the fact that the MCU got a Super Skrull before it was able to formally introduce the Fantastic Four. Of course, this may be a sign of things to come for Marvel’s most cinematically-troubled team, and may be a hint towards the adversary they will be pitted against when they eventually grace the silver screen once more:

Yeah I’m convinced Super Skrull gonna be the main villain of F4 https://t.co/QF9qCrZPCi pic.twitter.com/QSIBpBFuWM — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) April 1, 2023

While many are screaming “Super Skrull” from the rooftops, other Marvel fans are taking the reveal with a grain of salt, with some claiming that many Skrulls have elastic limbs, and the scene that’s being scrutinized may not necessarily indicate the introduction of the “Super” version.

wait i see a lot of people saying that this could be super skrull but skrulls have natural stretching abilities with their shape shifting. see this skrull pretends to be reed without having to make any alterations to themself pic.twitter.com/bLnXJLhOVM — amaya ✮ (@chewiedanvers) April 3, 2023

All will be revealed for certain when Secret Invasion finally arrives on Disney Plus on June 21, 2023. You can catch the latest trailer right here.