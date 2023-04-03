‘One last fight’: Nick Fury returns to Earth in action-packed ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer

As we move past the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we’d be wise to anticipate the leaps and bounds that Phase Five has promised to offer up for the meat of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Multiverse Saga. Indeed, with Marvel Studios reportedly prioritizing a “quality over quantity” approach for this upcoming batch of content, now is as good a time as ever to get one’s hopes up.

However, we’d be just as remiss to forget that Marvel’s Disney Plus content has been doing the very important job of breaking the mold for quite some time now, from WandaVision‘s genre-bending creativity to Moon Knight‘s markedly more mature tones, and after getting a brand new look at Secret Invasion by way of its latest trailer, it’s safe to say that that tradition will continue in a big way.

In this new trailer from the upcoming series, Nick Fury returns to Earth for what seems to be the first time in a long time to complete what the character calls “one last fight”. This trailer has plenty of explosions, political tension, and the signature action you’ve come to know from the MCU.

Starring the ever-enrapturing Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Secret Invasion is set to chronicle the events and intrigue brought on by the invasion of the Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race who have infiltrated Earth and are secretly living among humans.

The series will explore the character of Nick Fury while also offering a glimpse into some of the impacts that the Blip had on Earth. Promising a much more grounded, politically-driven outing than what we’re used to from the MCU, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to say that we’re in for Marvel’s answer to Andor, and, frankly, it’s hard to think of a more exciting possibility.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2023.