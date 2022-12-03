Marvel taking Phase Four criticisms on board for the Multiverse Saga, and the naysayers couldn’t be happier

It would be the biggest understatement in Marvel Cinematic Universe history to say that Phase Four wasn’t anywhere near as beloved as its predecessors, with the post-Infinity Saga slate causing plenty of consternation among the fandom that Kevin Feige and his team had finally bitten off more than they could chew.

While there were undoubtedly triumphs along the way, there was just as much (if not more) that rubbed people the wrong way. Eternals became the first installment in MCU history to end up with a Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrested the worrying slide of three consecutive films landing the superhero behemoth’s lowest CinemaScores.

Then there’s the deliberation over not renewing any Disney Plus shows except Loki for second seasons, and we’re not even going to get into the incessantly polarizing nature of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Thankfully, though, there may be a reason for the doubters to rejoice – after it was reported that the Multiverse Saga will take the criticism on board to try and streamline things into a more qualitative than quantitative approach. As you can imagine, the doubters are pretty happy about it.

Marvel is really letting everyone know that phase 4 was mostly just filler pic.twitter.com/JaB6b9L8k8 — alkhan™️ (@_Mrpinkman_) December 2, 2022

The problem with Phase 4 was just a lack of breathing room due to too many projects getting released in a short period of time (mostly cause of COVID and Chapek’s incompetence). With Iger back in charge, I can see Phase 5 and 6 running more smoothly from now on. https://t.co/RHT5oPiH1m — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) December 2, 2022

People compare the volume of Phase 4 (18 projects in 2 yrs) to the past phases but it's an unfair comparison bc streaming didn't exist before.



I do think Marvel Studios is still figuring out how to optimize the D+ shows. But I don't see them doing less than 3 films a yr. https://t.co/ooXakDV6KE — POC Culture 🔜 LA Comic-Con (@POCculture) December 2, 2022

Kevin Feige said Superhero fatigue won’t be a problem as long as the quality doesn’t drop too drastically



Well, the quality went up and down quite a bit in phase 4, not to mention everything being a month or two apart MINIMUM.



And superhero fatigue is now kicking in. — Hernandy – El Niño Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) December 3, 2022

Quantumania and GOTG 3 already look like a fantastic start for phase 5, and with this approach I think I have little doubt it'll be a great phase. I enjoyed phase 4, but I think spreading the projects out farther and spending more time on them can only bring good things https://t.co/cc7K2YW13J — Daily MCU Spider-Man (@SpiderManNoWay4) December 3, 2022

Makes me wonder how many of people’s issues with Phase 4 were the fault of Chapek https://t.co/uIUI8RRn6E — Dalton (@RedDragon733) December 3, 2022

Phase 5 is already shaping up to be way better than Phase 4 at this rate https://t.co/WaMlOn1qzH — ❄TheArachKnight™☃️ (@SpiderKnight_ak) December 3, 2022

The Phase 4 movies, IMO, have been fine, with the only one I thought failed completely is Thor L&T. Better than Phase 1 & 2 movies.



The Disney+ shows, however, have been incredibly inconsistent. They all have their moments, but fail in other ways that overshadow their successes. https://t.co/NdtgphoIdy — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) December 2, 2022

At one stage not too long ago, Marvel Studios had upwards of 30 projects across film and television all in active stages of development at the same time, which is absolutely nuts. The focus should always be on delivering the finest possible content, but the rapid acceleration on multiple fronts has led many to wonder if the MCU is beginning to run out of gas.

People will still watch, let’s not kid ourselves by pretending otherwise, but fatigue desperately needs to be avoided at all costs.