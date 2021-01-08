Green Arrow And The Canaries Not Moving Forward At The CW

Well, we all knew this one was coming. Almost a year after its backdoor pilot aired, The CW has officially announced that it will not be moving forward with the planned Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries. The network had been hedging their bets with the proposed show for a while, so fans had braced themselves for some bad news on this front, and at last, they’ve finally gone ahead and pulled the plug on it.

Green Arrow and the Canaries was to follow Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak and her allies, Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), as they fought crime in honor of Mia’s fallen father, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), in the futuristic Star City of 2040. The penultimate episode of Arrow season 8 was dedicated to setting up the spinoff, too, as it picked up the threads of the altered timeline established in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

McNamara has reacted to the announcement on social media as well, as you can see below:

At least the actress will stay busy, as she’s part of the starry ensemble cast of CBS All Access’ The Stand TV series. Not to mention that this is the Arrowverse we’re talking about, so there are various places and ways in which Mia can be brought back into the fold to complete her story and tie up the loose ends of the cancelled spinoff. Legends of Tomorrow might be the most natural contender, given its time traveling nature.

Deadline notes that Green Arrow and the Canaries would’ve aired jointly on both The CW and HBO Max if it had been picked up. As it is, that strategy could be employed for the planned The 100 prequel, which the network has still to make a decision about.

Tell us, though, are you upset by the news that Arrow won’t be getting a sequel series, after all? Head on over to the comments and let us know your thoughts.