‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is getting the ‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ treatment later this month

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently on deck as Marvel’s next cinematic foray of the year, and it could play a more pivotal role than we first thought. After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania crashed and burned in more ways than one, Vol. 3 has the unenviable task of restoring faith into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while James Gunn hardly ever misses, operating from hot water is rarely ever ideal.

Nevertheless, it’s been quite a while since we properly checked in with the Guardians; the Holiday Special was a delightful palate cleanser, but narratively speaking, it didn’t amount to much more than filler. Luckily, Marvel Studios: Legends will once again have us covered in that department when it drops six new episodes later this month ahead of Vol. 3‘s theatrical debut.

For those of you not in the know, Legends is a Disney Plus series that offers a closer look at the MCU’s various moving parts, from characters and weapons to story beats, with each installment being entirely dedicated to a single one of these aspects. It’s safe to assume that the overwhelming majority of these episodes will each focus on a member of Peter Quill’s band of mercenaries, since everyone outside of Drax and Mantis have yet to receive one.

Either way, given that Vol. 2 came out six years ago, and that one of their most defining losses came from outside of their own films, this will surely be a handy refresher of what exactly we can expect from their upcoming tango with Adam Warlock and co., and perhaps a hint or two about who’s going to make it out alive.

The Vol. 3-centric episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will release to Disney Plus on April 28. The film itself debuts in theaters on May 5.