Gwyneth Paltrow Rumored For MCU Return On Disney Plus

Gwyneth Paltrow has essentially been semi-retired for a long time now, and recently admitted that the only way she’d consider a full-time return to acting was if she was f*cking the writer, which is a roundabout way of saying she’s open to starring in projects created by her husband Brad Falchuk, a regular collaborator of Ryan Murphy.

The Academy Award winner has scaled back her output so drastically over the last decade or so that not only was Avengers: Endgame her last appearance of any kind in a feature film, but seven of her last ten big screen roles have been as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Pepper Potts, and that includes the cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming she wasn’t even aware that she’d made.

However, the doors to the MCU have been blown open by the franchise’s expansion onto Disney Plus, and a new rumor claims that Paltrow could be set for a cameo role in one of the upcoming streaming exclusives. Looking at the roster, if she were to make a comeback then Armor Wars would be the obvious candidate given her history with Don Cheadle’s Rhodey, not to mention the fact Tony Stark’s shadow will loom large over the storyline.

There’s also the possibility of Ironheart seeing as Riri Williams is indebted to Stark Industries and its technology for her journey into superheroism, or Marvel could even reveal Pepper to be a Skrull in Secret Invasion if they were feeling so inclined. The actress did backtrack on her MCU retirement by saying she’d be open to playing Ms. Potts again if it didn’t take up too much of her time, so it can’t be ruled out at this stage that we’ll be seeing Gwyneth Paltrow on Disney Plus one day in the not too distant future.