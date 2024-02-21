‘Gyeongseong Creature’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

Two of Korea's hottest young actors fighting monsters and falling in love. What else could you need?

The horror/thriller Netflix show Gyeongseong Creature truly lucked out because, when it comes to South Korean screen heartthrobs, leads Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee are up there with the country’s most ravishing and talented stars. The show premiered in Dec. 2023 on the TUDUM platform, and while it didn’t quite take over water-cooler conversations quite like previous productions hailing from the East Asian entertainment powerhouse have, it still made it to the Top 10 in 69 different countries.

Recommended Videos

Netflix’s faith in Gyeongseong Creature translated into a second season order long before the first had even been released, back in Nov. 2022.

What is Gyeongseong Creature about?

Image via Netflix

In Japanese-occupied Korea, in the spring of 1945, Park Seo-joon plays Jang Tae-sang, the powerful, wealthy, and influential owner of the biggest pawn show in Gyeongseong (the old name for Seoul). He holds all the secrets and information, which lands him in the path of Yoon Chae-ok (played by Han So-hee) who is looking for her missing mother. She is a sharp and resourceful tracker who comes to Tae-sang for help, only for the two to uncover a much deeper and darker plot involving other disappearances.

When is season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature coming out?

Image via Netflix

The second season of Gyeongseong Creature was filmed throughout 2023 and is expected to drop on Netflix in 2024. Our Blues‘ Bae Hyun-sung and Maestra: Strings of Truth‘s Lee Moo-saeng are joining the show, which will leap forward in time to modern-day Seoul (as teased in the post-credit scene from the season 1 finale).

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee return as mysterious new versions of their characters, 78 years after the events of season one. Just how exactly the time-traveling element will feed into the series’ trademark combination of fantasy and horror is still to be seen.

Is there a trailer for season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature?

There is no official trailer for season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature yet, but there is a teaser at the end of season 1 which Netflix has released as the de facto announcement for the upcoming second installment.

In it, Park Seo-joon appears looking at a television which is showing a montage of relevant events across the years from 1945 to 2024, effectively representing the time jump between the first and second seasons. A strange neck scar is revealed as his character moves towards a window, which opens to reveal the skyline of present-day Seoul. Someone calls out for him, but they address him by a new name, Ho-jae. We can’t wait to see how this plays out.