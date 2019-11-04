Hailee Steinfeld Casts Doubt On Kate Bishop Role In Hawkeye

As announced at this summer’s SDCC, a Hawkeye TV series is on the way to Disney Plus in 2021. As well as featuring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, the Avenging Archer will be joined by Kate Bishop, his protege and the successor of the Hawkeye mantle in the comics. Back in September, Hailee Steinfeld was reported to be on the cusp of signing up to play Kate in the MCU, but the actress has now cast some doubt on this.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Steinfeld was asked about her potential role in Hawkeye. In response, the actress warned that she isn’t “necessarily” playing Kate just yet.

“That’s not something that’s necessarily happening. We’re going to wait and find out, I guess.”

RT notes that more recent rumors are pointing to Steinfeld facing scheduling issues with the Hawkeye show, which may be what the star is alluding to in her comment. Still, fans shouldn’t give up all hope. If we read between the lines here, it sounds like she’s at least had discussions with Marvel. So, this isn’t like that time everyone thought Millie Bobby Brown was in The Eternals but it turned out to be just a rumor.

On a more positive note, Steinfeld went on to say that she feels ready to take on another major TV project like Hawkeye after starring in Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

“I think generally speaking, this sort of experience has prepared me for working in this sort of space. So whatever opportunity might present itself in this space, I do think I will be able to tackle it, now that I’ve had some experience under my belt.”

Based on Matt Fraction’s fan favorite run on the comic, Hawkeye is one of the most anticipated of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows. Partly for Barton to be given his own vehicle at last and also because it would introduce a popular character like Kate. After all, once she’s on board the franchise, there’s every chance she could return as part of the Young Avengers. Steinfeld would be a great bit of casting, too, but like the actress says, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out.