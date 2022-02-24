The official Twitter account for the Halo television series on Paramount Plus has shared a batch of character posters that reveal a first look at the live-action version of Silver Team.

More than two decades after its debut as a first-person shooter game on the original Xbox console, one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time is coming to streaming in March, after a prolonged development process that started all the way back in 2015.

Other than revealing the general premise, Paramount is keeping specific plot details tightly under wraps for the time being. For what it’s worth, though, Halo will take place in an alternate timeline, with the story roughly following the pattern of the game series by depicting the intergalactic war between humanity and an alien race known as the Covenant.

The newly released character posters, meanwhile, show off a number of soldiers who’ll be fighting side by side with our main protagonist Master Chief. As you can see below, actors Natasha Culzac, Bentley Kalu, and Kate Kennedy will be portraying Silver Team, a Spartan unit from the game series.

'Halo' Character Posters Reveal The Spartan Silver Team 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

The series has already been renewed for a second season more than a month before the series premiere, which means that the producers are pretty confident about the prospects of their risky live-action adaptation. Let’s hope that the critical reception or the audience feedback matches this conviction.

Halo is slated for a March 24 release on Paramount Plus.