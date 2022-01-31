‘Halo’ fans split down the middle on first trailer for the live-action show

After a decade and change in development hell, Halo finally makes the leap to live-action in March.

The Paramount Plus show retells the iconic game series’ story in what’s being dubbed ‘The Silver Timeline’. Here, the basic beats of the game universe are intact, but as the first full-length trailer indicates, the creative team has diverged significantly from the games when it comes to Master Chief’s story.

As such, the fanbase is split. It seems that for more casual fans they at least appreciate that the games’ aesthetic has been perfectly recreated:

The Halo tv series trailer looks awesome imo! Looks like Halo. Can't imagine what else fans could have expected. Except we don't really see any Halo…and Cortana looks godawful and weird. But besides that, outstanding! pic.twitter.com/8idQ63Bp5T — Daniel Camilo (@DanielOlimac) January 31, 2022

Ok….they REALLY nailed the look of the tech in that Halo trailer. Holy moly. Master Chief looks freaking awesome.



This will be my only non-sarcastic tweet today, savour it. Ahem. As you were. — Andrew Archer (@whoissyntax) January 30, 2022

The Halo series trailer looks awesome. Holy shit I don't want to subscribe to another goddamn streaming service. UGH — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) January 31, 2022

halo tv show trailer looks pretty solid… chief being played by a new actor while cortana is still jen taylor (albeit with a new design to make her look more like a real human) is gonna take some getting used to though — Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) January 30, 2022

The attention to production design details is top-notch here. (I say literally having taken a break from playing Halo Infinite to watch this trailer.) https://t.co/AoY9hwbnmZ — Dan Moren (@dmoren) January 30, 2022

But more committed fans have nits to pick. Veteran voice actor Steve Downes isn’t reprising Master Chief, meaning the dulcet tones gamers are used to aren’t present, with Den of Thieves and American Gods‘ Pablo Schreiber taking up the mantle.

The show’s take on A.I. character Cortana is also getting a lot of criticism as it deviates from the notion of her being a CGI representation of a human. Plus, choosing Phil Collins to soundtrack a Halo trailer is… questionable.

Master Chief's voice SUCKS in the Halo trailer. That's not my Master Chief.



Don't need "In The Air Tonight" with Halo either. Halo's soundtrack is perfect. Get the hell out of here. — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_NL) January 30, 2022

Just saw the Halo trailer and I’m out. They say this is Cortana and the Master Chief’s voice isn’t the original Master Chief’s voice. No thank you. pic.twitter.com/eg74258vA4 — Joshy064 (@joshy064) January 30, 2022

Halo trailer came out and I HATE Master Chief’s voice SO MUCH. 😩😩😩 — Eddiee ⚡️ (@EddieGeee) January 30, 2022

human cortana in the halo trailer makes me wanna puke…. — shulkieprince (@shulkiep) January 31, 2022

Just watched the new Halo trailer and why did they do Cortana dirty like that? pic.twitter.com/jsHo9smJDq — N3FX.ART || COMMS OPEN! (@n3on_f0x_Art) January 31, 2022

THEY PLAYED A FUCKING PHILL COLLENS SONG IN THE HALO SHOW TRAILER LMAO THIS SHOWS GOING TO SUCK pic.twitter.com/QmUwuTifQG — Salt (@celtseasalt) January 31, 2022

Agree. I watched the trailer for Halo series and look very awful due to some characters are trashed. Plus Hollywood made Cortana look cringeworthy. Master Chief still look badass, but the rest of the characters sucks. The trailer got ratioed by Halo Fans. 👽🖖🛸🇺🇲#HaloTheSeries https://t.co/SqvNK3dHrK pic.twitter.com/3bPwNGs1mu — Nate the ET Researcher #ETAgenda G&G 👽🖖🛸🇺🇲 (@TheReseacher13) January 31, 2022

So, a mixed bag to say the least, but the proof, as always, will be in the pudding. Halo features one of the most interesting sci-fi universes in gaming, and if the blockbuster episodic adventure can tap into that deep lore to tell a satisfying story, then we could be in for a very fun time.

Even if it doesn’t, it looks like we’re at minimum going to see Master Chief taking the battle to the Covenant in explosive action scenes. Here’s hoping it hits the mark.

Halo premieres on Paramount Plus on March 24.