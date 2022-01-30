Watch: Halo’s epic full-length trailer is here

With two teaser trailers keeping fans at bay, the upcoming Halo television series has been a talk of the social media realm. Halo is a first-person shooter/strategy game that first greeted players on Xbox in 2001 and has evolved in gameplay and fandom in the years since its debut.

The full-length trailer is everything fans of the video game were hoping for as we see Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 ready for battle. The teasers have shown just enough to garner further interest, but the truth is, fans have been waiting for a television or film adaptation for years — not much was necessary to grab our attention.

Set in the 26th century, Halo tells the story of humanity controlled by the UNSC or the United Nations Space Command. Some colonies wish to be independent, and clashes are inevitable; in addition to familiar battles and the run-of-the-mill conflicts, aliens known as the Covenant attack human worlds.

With war being waged, super soldiers are humanity’s last hope for life as they know it, and this is where Master Chief John-117 comes in. As the trailer shows, the series will undeniably be a hit, and it’s staying true to the storyline that has kept fans hooked for years.

Paramount Plus shared the following about Halo:

“In its adaptation for Paramount+, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first “Halo” game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

Hours before the trailer’s debut, Halo fans got more good news as Paramount Plus’ Halo Twitter shared a blend of Halo footage next to clips from the Bengals and the Chiefs to get us all ready for an afternoon of football. In addition, they shared the release date for the highly-anticipated series; Halo begins streaming on Paramount Plus on March 24.

We’re just getting started. Watch the #HaloTheSeries Official Trailer today during halftime at the AFC Championship Game on @CBS and @ParamountPlus.



pic.twitter.com/dER2sgbLkI — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) January 30, 2022

If you’ve not yet subscribed to the streaming platform, now’s your chance. You won’t want to miss this series.