Paramount Pictures has promised fans a full-length trailer for the upcoming television adaptation of Halo at the AFC Championship Game tomorrow, but for those of us who can’t possibly wait any longer to see Master Chief in live-action in all his glory, this newly released teaser shows off a monumental military TV show in the making.

In the age of streaming, where numerous platforms are competing with one another to output content, the existence of a high-budget Halo adaptation is not as far-fetched as some might assume. But a decade ago when that wasn’t the case is a completely different story. In fact, if there’d been any scuttlebutt about such a project back then, most fans of the long-running science-fiction FPS video game franchise would laugh at your face.

Well, you’d better believe it, folks, because Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 of the UNSC is definitely coming to Paramount+ in early 2022. What’s more, the company is just about ready to unveil what they’ve been working on, though for the next 24 hours, all we’ll have to speculate on is this short teaser:

Spartans, we’ll see you during halftime at the AFC Championship Game tomorrow on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/1FhcOcdgc1 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) January 29, 2022

As you can see for yourself, creators Kylie Killen (Lone Star, Awake, Mind Games) and Steven Kane (Alias, NCIS, The Last Ship) have shown meticulous care with the design of Master Chief’s armor, and the rest of the Spartans, for that matter. We also hear Cortana’s voice at the end – though we already knew that Jen Taylor would be reprising her role as the AI, or rather its voice, from the Halo video games.