Han Solo Will Reportedly Show Up In The Mandalorian Universe

The de-aging technology might not have been entirely convincing, but Mark Hamill’s surprise cameo in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale generated exactly the sort of reaction that Disney and Lucasfilm would have been hoping for. Indeed, Jon Favreau’s hit series has been tying itself closer to the overarching Star Wars mythology with each passing episode, delivering fan service on an epic scale without overdoing it.

Now that we know The Mandalorian is set to spawn an entire small screen universe with The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, there’s an almost unlimited number of fan favorites and cult heroes that could theoretically appear.

With that in mind, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Han Solo will be the next pillar of the Original Trilogy to show up in The Mandalorian‘s corner of the Star Wars universe, although it remains to be seen if lightning will strike twice in terms of impact.

Of course, this shouldn’t be taken as gospel, especially when there’s already a much more suitable avenue to have the roguish smuggler return. Din Djarin’s adventures are set five years after Return of the Jedi and over two decades prior to The Force Awakens, with The Mandalorian and the three spinoffs looking to occupy their own pocket of the Disney Plus mythology, separate from the rest of the upcoming slate.

If a young Han is going to show up anywhere on the streaming site, then surely Lando is the most obvious candidate. Not only is it expected to jump back and forwards between time periods, but we’ve already seen Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover paired up in Solo, which presents a ready made storytelling opportunity with an established history in canon for good measure.