Lando Disney Plus Show Will Reportedly Jump Between Timelines

Solo: A Star Wars Story may have bombed at the box office to become the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie ever, but Ron Howard’s prequel has already gained a second life as a cult favorite. Given that the first effort cost Disney and Lucasfilm close to $300 million, though, the studio will hardly be desperate to invest similar sums into a feature-length sequel.

That being said, when Solo was still being predicted to match the billion dollar haul of fellow Anthology effort Rogue One, there was already talk making the rounds about a potential Lando Calrissian spinoff for Donald Glover. The whispers may have quietened down after the movie flopped, but the rumor mill started back up again when Billy Dee Williams was announced to be returning for The Rise of Skywalker. His final scene certainly left the door open to another comeback in the future, too, even if it had to be explained what it meant after the fact.

At the recent Investor Day, it was finally confirmed that Lando was in the works for Disney Plus, but no further details were offered other than the presence of Dear White People‘s Justin Simien as showrunner. However, tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that the story will jump back and forwards in time, which seemed like the most obvious route for Lando to travel given that it would allow both Glover and Williams to star.

According to Sutton, the show will open in the present day timeline after the conclusion of Episode IX, presumably so the older version of the character can reminisce about his glory days, with Glover carrying the meat of the story. While the decision to double down was widely expected, Lando will look to offer twice the fan service with both popular iterations of the charismatic smuggler hopefully involved.