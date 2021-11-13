Harley Quinn Artist Reveals Involvement In Spider-Man: Freshman Year

The most surprising announcement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cavalcade of Disney Plus announcements was the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, if only for the fact fans weren’t expecting the Sony-owned property to get a show on the Mouse House’s streaming service.

As a prequel to Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home, the memes surrounding the demise of Uncle Ben have already been flowing. Jeff Trammel was announced as executive producer, but former Harley Quinn artist Liza Singer has now confirmed her involvement on social media, as you can see below.

Cats out of the bag ☺️💕 https://t.co/RWFrG42cAm — LaserSpectre (@LaserSinger) November 12, 2021

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Logo Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It was back at the end of September that Singer first teased she was jumping ship from DC over to Marvel Studios, having landed a director’s job on a mysterious animated title. Now we know that project to be Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which is a huge get for the fast-rising filmmaker.

After all, it’s the first animated solo Spider-Man project backed by the might of Kevin Feige’s outfit, and a brand new episodic adventure featuring one of the most iconic characters in pop culture hailing from the industry’s most successful film and television franchise makes it a pretty big deal for all involved, especially Singer given her relative lack of directorial experience.