‘Harley Quinn’ gives everyone some brutal but necessary Elon Musk catharsis

We've watched it 10 times in a row and it's not getting old.

These days it feels surreal that anyone ever seriously considered Elon Musk to be a real-life Tony Stark. As has been pointed out many, many times he’s far more of a Justin Hammer, spending his days making embarrassing business decisions and postin’ cringe.

But at least he used to be relatively easy to ignore. Not anymore, as his tenure as the owner of Twitter has seen the social media giant snowball into chaos. Everyone hates the rebranding into “X,” advertising revenue has cratered, the platform is now infested with Nazis, and users are fleeing like rats from a sinking ship.

At the malignant center sits Musk himself, who has still somehow maintained a core of sycophantic fans hoovering up his terrible meme humor.

So thank god Harley Quinn is here to smash a golf club into his brain and send his eyeball spiraling across a space station. This excellent animated show is now in its fourth season, with last night’s episode “The First Person to Come Back From a Business Conference Without Chlamydia” depicting a lunar supervillain convention.

Naturally, both Mark Zuckerberg and Musk are in attendance. While doing some moonscape abseiling, Ivy tells Zuck to “have fun in the Metaverse!” before cutting his cable and sending him flying into space.

Musk gets it worse. When the lunar base falls apart, he shoves a woman out of the way while fleeing to an escape pod. LiveWire tosses the woman an electrified golf club, and she promptly delivers some beautiful and bloody catharsis. Fore!

We don’t usually envy those who live in a reality where your city could be destroyed by an alien invasion or blown up by a deranged clown, but at least on the Musk front the DC universe is a huge upgrade on reality right now.